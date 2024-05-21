Listen Live
News

Community Connection Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Today on Community Connection, another scandal involving student violence rocks the community, the recently exonerated Indy Native Leon Benson is suing IMPD, and we hear from Children’s Museum as they gear up for their Juneteenth celebration!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Entertainment

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close