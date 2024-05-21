Community Connection Tuesday, May 21st, 2024
Today on Community Connection, another scandal involving student violence rocks the community, the recently exonerated Indy Native Leon Benson is suing IMPD, and we hear from Children’s Museum as they gear up for their Juneteenth celebration!
