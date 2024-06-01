PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

CeCe lands 10th #1 Debut on Billboard Top Gospel Charts

For New Album More Than This

(Los Angeles, CA) – CeCe Winans latest album, More Than This, has made a resounding impact, debuting at the coveted #1 position on both the Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Album Billboard Charts. This extraordinary achievement not only signifies the album’s widespread acclaim but also solidifies CeCe’s position as a powerhouse in the gospel music scene.

Remarkably, this tags CeCe’s 10th time debuting at #1 on the Top Gospel Album Chart, a testament to her enduring influence and the unwavering support of her dedicated fanbase.

Winans’ response to the success of her second live recording, “I’m humbled beyond words and so grateful to hear the way that listeners are being impacted by these songs. This album isn’t just about the goodness of our God, it’s about God’s greatness. It’s amazing to see this project encouraging lives around the world. All praise to God for what he has done!”

The momentum doesn’t stop there. The album’s lead single, “That’s My King,” is quickly becoming a CeCe Winans classic as it moves up both Gospel and Chirstian radio charts faster than almost every single CeCe has released in her career.

More Than This is not just another album, it’s a testament to CeCe’s musical prowess, spiritual depth, and unwavering commitment to spreading the message of faith and inspiration through her music. Winans continues to elevate the genre, touching hearts and souls with her unparalleled talent and unwavering devotion to her craft.

In addition to dropping a new album, CeCe Winans is performed in the American Idol grand finale that aired live on ABC this past Sunday, May 19. Winans joined other guests such as: Jon Bon Jovi, Nick Fradiani, New Kids on the Block, Jason Mraz, Hootie and the Blowfish, Wynonna, Seal, Cody Johnson, Bishop Briggs and James Bay.