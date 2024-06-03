Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, June 3rd, 2024

Published on June 3, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we kick off the month of June with a packed episode! First, we welcome back the one & only DJ Mama Mia to tell us all about the upcoming Center Township Fun Fest and more family friendly events! We then shift gears as our good friends from Child Advocates drop by the show. Finally, Jennifer Adamany of the BBB of Indianapolis returns with an update on potential scams to be on the lookout for!

