Under Half of 2024 Indy Homicides Still Unsolved, Dozens of 2023 Cases Cleared

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives in Indianapolis still have some work to do when it comes to clearing all of the current homicides in the city.
The latest monthly homicide report from Indianapolis Metro Police shows a total of 87 homicides.
So far, just 31 homicide cases have been clear, which is around 35-percent. Fifty-six homicides remain unsolved, says IMPD.
While Indianapolis police have not cleared every 2024 homicide, they have added to the total number of homicides cleared, when you add in cases from 2023. IMPD says they have been able to clear 34 leftover homicide cases from last year.
These are the total homicide case clearance rates from the last handful of years, as provided by IMPD:
- 2023 – 50.0-percent of cases cleared
- 2022 – 43.4-percent of cases cleared
- 2021 – 54.0-percent of cases cleared
- 2020 – 48.2-percent of cases cleared
You can always help police by calling the IMPD Homicide Office or staying anonymous with a call to Crime Stoppers.
