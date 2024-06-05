PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate shootings happened within minutes of each other in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metro Police say they first responded to a person shot at 29th and Central downtown. The victim is in critical condition. A second shooting was reported shortly after at 27th and North Meridian Street. That victim is in stable condition. Meridian Street is currently closed from Fall Creek to 28th Street.

IMPD now believes the shootings were related. It’s believed the two victims mentioned above were the individuals who shot at one another, at the time of this writing. It’s unclear if they were inside or outside of their cars when this happened.

Central is closed between 28th and 29th streets. IMPD will not have information about reopening.

It’s possible a third car was hit during the shooting.

If you have any info, call the IMPD aggravated assault unit at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This article will be updated.

The post Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Separate Shootings Within Minutes of Each Other Downtown was originally published on wibc.com