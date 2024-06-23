Listen Live
Local

IFD Rescues Owl Stuck in Soccer Net

Published on June 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
IFD RESCUE OWL TRAPPED IN SOCCER NET

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department / IFD

INDIANAPOLIS — Typically, on the soccer field you want a ball to find the back of the net, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday when firefighters were notified of an owl that had been trapped in soccer net on Saint Francis soccer fields.

IFD Station 35 arrived at 7700 S. Arlington Avenue around 4:00 p.m. to help free the bird that was caught in the goals top right corner.

Firefighters faced a twofold task of freeing the bird from the netting while also dodging pecks from the distressed owl’s beak. They would use scissors to cut pieces of the net that had surrounded it. In video posted to the IFD’s Twitter page you can see the soccer goal being moved in order to place the owl in different positions.

After roughly 15 minutes of cutting, the owl had finally been freed, though possibly still feeling frightened the video shows the owl’s claw still gripping tightly to a piece of net before flying away.

The owl narrowly avoided running into a second goal while flying away.

The post IFD Rescues Owl Stuck in Soccer Net appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IFD Rescues Owl Stuck in Soccer Net  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close