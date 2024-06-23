Listen Live
Local

Indiana Fever Come Up Short Against Chicago

Published on June 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
WNBA: JUN 23 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

CHICAGO – The Indiana Fever’s four game winning streak expired Sunday afternoon after an 88-87 loss on the road to the Chicago Sky.

Chicago outscored Indiana 24-15 in the final quarter to win by a point.

Kelsey Mitchell continued to score the ball well for Indiana, making 8 of her 18 attempts from the field to finish with 24 points. Caitlin Clark also finished in double figures with 17 points on the board. She was 5-9 from three.

As a team, the Fever shot 46% from the field only to be outdone by Chicago’s 50% mark. The battle along the glass also went to the Sky who mounted a 35-28 rebound advantage over the visitors.

The loss knocks the Fever to 7 wins and 11 losses on the season. The Sky are now 6-9.

Up next for Indiana is a trip to Seattle this Thursday to take on the storm.

The post Indiana Fever Come Up Short Against Chicago appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Come Up Short Against Chicago  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLCAM
Events

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, June 6th, 2024

free stage indiana state fair evnt page headers for announcements
Events

Gladys Knight To Sing At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage During Indiana State Fair

40 items
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, June 12th, 2024

10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close