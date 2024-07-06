Listen Live
Crash Kills One, Injures Others Early Saturday Morning

Published on July 6, 2024

Police lights at the scene of a shooting

Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say at least one person has died, and multiple others – including two children – are hurt following a crash on South Reisner Street early Saturday morning.

Officers think an intoxicated man was speeding when he hit a car carrying a pregnant woman and two kids. His passenger was ejected and died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. One of the children went to Riley in stable condition, and the other went in very critical condition.

Six other cars were also hit Saturday morning, though no additional injuries have been reported. Police later arrested the suspected drunk driver, who they claim fought with officers at the scene.

If you know anything about this, please call Indy Metro Police or Crime Stoppers.

The post Crash Kills One, Injures Others Early Saturday Morning appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

