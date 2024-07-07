INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning. Around 4:15 a.m. officers arrived at a home on Lexington Avenue on report of a person shot.
They would find one person with gunshot wounds who was reported to be in critical condition. Police say that the home was an AirBnB location where a party was being held.
An investigation has been launched into what led to the shooting, police say if you have any information, give them a call or call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana.
The post One Shot at AirBnB Party on Indy's East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
One Shot at AirBnB Party on Indy’s East Side was originally published on wibc.com
