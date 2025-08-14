Source: WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick / WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the roof of a downtown building Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 1 Capitol Avenue, houses Everwise Credit Union and the Indiana Public Retirement System.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Man Found Dead on Roof in Downtown Indy was originally published on wibc.com