Man Found Dead on Roof in Downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the roof of a downtown building Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 1 Capitol Avenue, houses Everwise Credit Union and the Indiana Public Retirement System.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Man Found Dead on Roof in Downtown Indy was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center