2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead from a multi-vehicle crash in northern Boone County.
The crash happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 39 near West Blubaugh Avenue, about eight miles north of downtown Lebanon.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles in total were involved, an SUV, a van and a concrete truck. Two people have been confirmed dead with another person seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
INDOT said the crash forced both directions of State Road 39 to close in the area between Henry and Blubaugh avenues.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Boone County was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center