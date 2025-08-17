Listen Live
Local

Child Shot and Killed Near Indy's Northeast Side

Child Shot and Killed Near Indy’s Northeast Side

Published on August 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot and killed Sunday morning near the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the Grounds, which is an apartment complex near Central Avenue and 22nd Street, before 2:45 a.m.

The boy was found on the fourth floor of the apartment, and officers say he died at the scene.

Officers say a party happened at the apartment before the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to give the department a call at 317-327-3475.

Child Shot and Killed Near Indy’s Northeast Side  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close