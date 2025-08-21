First Ever "Wrestlepalooza" Coming to Indianapolis
First Ever “Wrestlepalooza” Coming to Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–The first ever “Wrestepalooza” will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis September 20.
Wrestlepalooza will be the first premium live event streamed under the WWE’s new partnership with ESPN. It will be streamed on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform. It will also stream internationally on Netflix.
John Cena will take part and it will be his last time wrestling in Indianapolis. He is a record 17-time world champion, holding the most recognized world title reigns in the promotion’s history.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are also slated to participate in “major matches” during Wrestlepalooza.
Tickets for Wrestlepalooza will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The WWE will also offer priority passes to Wrestlepalooza, which will give fans access to premium seating, hospitality events featuring appearances by WWE superstars and exclusive photo opportunities.
First Ever “Wrestlepalooza” Coming to Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com
