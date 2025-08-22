Beckwith: 100% We Should Have Special Session Called for Redistricting

Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Lt. Governor wants there to be a special session called so Indiana lawmakers can look at redistricting the state’s congressional maps.

As a guest on WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel on Thursday, Republican Micah Beckwith said he was one of the first leaders in the state to call for a special session.

“I called for it two weeks ago,” Beckwith said. “I wholeheartedly support us going and taking every single district and making it red in Indiana.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun has not yet indicated which way he’s leaning on lawmakers returning to Indianapolis to discuss redistricting. The governor met with Vice President JD Vance earlier this month for discussions on the matter following calls from President Trump to have red states look at redrawing their maps to pick up more seats for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Beckwith credited President Trump for making this a high priority issue, saying Republicans should play the game that Democrats in states like California, Illinois and Massachusetts have already been playing for years.

“President Trump is saying ‘hey Republicans, stop being pushed around,'” said Beckwith. “If we can make it fair across the board and every state can do it fairly, I’m all for that, but until that day happens, we should fight fire with fire.”

Indiana Republicans hold seven of the nine congressional seats.

The Lt. Governor is also doubling down on the existence of an AI deepfake video depicting the wife of a State Representative. Beckwith said he cannot find the video or knows anyone who has seen it.

“There is not a shred of evidence that this video has ever existed,” he said when asked about it Thursday.

Beckwith added that there is no grand jury investigation either and that his office has already conducted an internal investigation.

“If someone can prove to me that there is a video and it was watched or seen in my office, we will absolutely have someone else come in and do the investigation,” Beckwith said.

Beckwith: 100% We Should Have Special Session Called for Redistricting was originally published on wibc.com