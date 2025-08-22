Listen Live
Boone County Bust: Five Accused of Targeting Children

Published on August 22, 2025

Boone County CASE Task Force
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Five people were arrested after they were accused of attempted sexual abuse against children.

Dozens of police departments and sheriff’s offices promoted hours to protect children and identifying suspects online, including the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and even police departments in Hendricks County (Avon and Plainfield).

These departments dedicated themselves to detaining people who used digital platforms to target children for crimes. Officers engaged with suspects online for different identities. After police interacted with people, five people, who went to Boone County to engage in sexual activity with minors, were arrested and charged:

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in this vital mission. Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause,” Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris says.

If you see something suspicious or harmful happening to a child or anyone, you need to report it right away.

