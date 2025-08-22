Boone County Bust: Five Accused of Targeting Children

Source: Boone County CASE Task Force / Boone County CASE Task Force

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Five people were arrested after they were accused of attempted sexual abuse against children.

Dozens of police departments and sheriff’s offices promoted hours to protect children and identifying suspects online, including the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, the Department of Homeland Security, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and even police departments in Hendricks County (Avon and Plainfield).

These departments dedicated themselves to detaining people who used digital platforms to target children for crimes. Officers engaged with suspects online for different identities. After police interacted with people, five people, who went to Boone County to engage in sexual activity with minors, were arrested and charged:

31-year-old Zachary Bullock from Indianapolis: Attempted Child Molest and Child Soliciation

27-year-old Nicholas Bozzone from Plainfield: Conspiracy to Commit Child Molest, Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Child Solicitation, and Attempted Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors

27-year-old Ethan Craun from Carmel: Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

60-year-old Evan Geeslin from Richmond: Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

36-year-old Daniel Trusty from Russiaville: Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners in this vital mission. Protecting children is one of our highest priorities, and we will continue to devote every resource necessary to that cause,” Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris says.

If you see something suspicious or harmful happening to a child or anyone, you need to report it right away.

