Caitlin Clark Will Have Signature Nike Sneaker in 2026
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named Nike’s latest signature athlete, with a logo featuring two intertwined C’s symbolizing her connection with fans worldwide.
Clark, the highest-profile player in the WNBA, expressed pride in joining Nike’s signature roster. A navy and yellow t-shirt featuring her logo will be available in North America from September 1, with additional lines released on October 1.
Despite facing injuries in the 2025 season, Clark’s rapid rise in the WNBA has solidified her status as a game-changing athlete and ambassador for women’s basketball.
Caitlin Clark Will Have Signature Nike Sneaker in 2026 was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center