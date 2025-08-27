Listen Live
Local

Indiana Lawmakers Swayed on Redistricting After Meeting in DC

Indiana GOP lawmakers have appeared to change their tune on redistricting after meeting with the Vice President.

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eisenhower Executive Office Building
Source: Jason Gooljar / Getty

Kendall: “Do you think they sent these people to Washington D.C. because Vance was going to be wowed by Jim Lucas’ charm and charisma?”

Momentum is building among Indiana legislators to reshape the state’s congressional districts, spurred in part by continued pressure from the White House.

Related Stories

A group of Indiana Republican lawmakers traveled to Washington, D.C. yesterday, where they met with Vice President J.D. Vance and other members of the Trump administration to discuss advancing the president’s priorities — redistricting among them.

The president did not take part in the four-hour session held Aug. 26 at the Eisenhower building, which drew roughly 60 lawmakers. According to Politico, Trump later held a private Oval Office meeting with Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Rodric Bray.

The visit appeared to change the minds of Republican lawmakers who previously expressed opposition to redistricting.

“I’m not as opposed to it as I was,” state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, told IndyStar after he left the meeting.

Lucas also commented on Vance’s input in the meeting.

“Yes, he did talk about redistricting,” Lucas said. “There were a lot of fascinating points he brought up that I was not aware of. A lot of food for thought. … (There are) things that we can do to help President Trump after this midterm election so that he can enact a lot of his policies.”

Kendall and Casey weigh in:

Indiana Lawmakers Swayed on Redistricting After Meeting in DC  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close