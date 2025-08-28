Listen Live
Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Rejecting Two Offers

Published on August 28, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS—Kroger employees in Central Indiana have approved a new three-year contract after months of tense negotiations. The new deal, which covers more than 8,000 members of UFCW Local 700, was ratified with 56% of the vote.

The approval follows two previous contract offers that were rejected by union members in May and July, sending union and company leaders back to the bargaining table.

UFCW Local 700 President Tracy Bartak called the new contract a significant win for members. “By sticking together in solidarity, our members were able to secure a contract that not only raises their pay, but also protects health benefits and more,” Bartak said in a statement.

The newly-ratified agreement includes several key provisions:

Retroactive pay dating back to June 1.

A $2.75 increase in top pay over the three-year term of the agreement.

Expanded health care coverage for spouses and new coverage for transplant procedures.

Increases to short-term disability pay and improvements to daily claiming to maximize hours.

