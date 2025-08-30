Listen Live
Teenagers Arrested for Fort Wayne Shooting

Teenagers Arrested for Fort Wayne Shooting that Seriously Injured Man

The Fort Wayne Police Department said they've arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy for a shooting last week that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Published on August 30, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in Fort Wayne that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On August 23 at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Bowser Avenue on the south side of the city. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nearly a week later, the Fort Wayne Police Department says they’ve arrested two suspects, a 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy. They were identified by the Homicide Unit and taken into custody on August 29.

Both boys face attempted murder and burglary charges and are being held at the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Teenagers Arrested for Fort Wayne Shooting that Seriously Injured Man  was originally published on wibc.com

