IMPD Releases Bodycam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting in November

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released bodycam footage of a critical incident involving an officer and a man from last November.

On Nov. 14, 2024, officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Meridian Street at around 4:15 p.m to conduct a welfare check. They found a man inside a vehicle parked by a drive thru at a CVS at the intersection of N. Meridian and 16th Street.

Officers were notified by store employees of a man inside the car whom they could not make contact with. He was later identified as 36-year-old Terrance Shane.

In the video, officers were seen approaching Shane’s vehicle and knocking on his window multiple times to try and get his attention. Police also turned on their sirens but did not get a response from Shane.

After a few more minutes, Shane can be seen rolling down the passenger side window to speak with the officers, who asked of his condition. Shane then opens his driver-side door and stands next to the car to speak with another officer, who asks him to move to the back in order to speak with him.

Shane did not comply, telling the officer that they were “scaring” him. He also said he was “more comfortable” sitting in the driver’s seat.

Soon after that, Shane is seen getting back into his car as one of the officers continues to give him verbal commands. Shane then puts the vehicle into reverse while the officer is reaching to grab him and pull him out of the car. That officer was then pinned between the vehicle and a brick wall.

During this time, the officer standing on the other side of the vehicle fired off shots at Shane, hitting him once in the arm. Shane then got out of the vehicle and laid on the ground.

Medics provided aid to both Shane and the injured officer at the scene before they were transported to area hospitals. Shane had a tourniquet applied to his right arm. The officer who was struck by Shane in the vehicle was released later in the evening with no serious injuries.

Earlier this month, Shane plead guilty to possession of a narcotic drug, a level 3 felony, and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. As part of a plea agreement, one count of battery against a public safety official was dismissed.

He was sentenced to seven years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by two years of probation.

IMPD released a statement in response to the sentence. Part of it reads:

“While we respect the judicial process, we are disappointed in the sentence today,” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. “We believe that those who attack our officers should be held fully accountable and face maximum penalties allowed under the law. The fact that this sentence is not consecutive adds no additional time for the defendant’s reckless behavior, which could have killed our officer, who was just trying to do his job.”

The bodycam footage was released on Friday. It was delayed to allow for Shane’s case to play out in court.

IMPD Releases Bodycam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting in November was originally published on wibc.com