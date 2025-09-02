Believe, Achieve, and Go To Work | Dr. Willie Jolley
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Believe, Achieve, and Go To Work”
If you want more out of life, then you must put more into life. It sounds simple. Yet the more you give, the more you get. The more you sell, the more money you make. The more seeds you sell, the more plants you reap. Most people are waiting for their ship to come in, but they haven’t sent any ships out. They want the plants to grow, but they haven’t planted any seeds. Look, the farmer doesn’t go out and sell 10 seeds. Inspect 100 plants. No, he plants hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of seeds and know that some might not come up. But the more he plays, the more he gets, it’s his oldest time as you sow, so shall you reap. That means you’ve got to get busy. You gotta make it happen. You want more out of life than you gotta put more into life. Believe it. And you can achieve it. Now it’s time to go to work and make it happen.
Believe, Achieve, and Go To Work | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
