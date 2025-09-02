Listen Live
Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two

Published on September 2, 2025

Wayne County Crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Wayne County deputies say one person is dead, and two people are injured after a crash in Wayne County.

It happened around 5:00 Monday evening at the intersection of North U.S. 35 and Sycamore Street in Williamsburg.

71-year-old Joseph Riggs from Economy, Indiana was driving a truck pulling a trailer, and 43-year-old Shane Johnson was driving a motorcycle with 41-year-old Kelly Rick as a passenger. Both were from Ottawa, Illinois. The motorcycle was following the truck.

When the motorcycle tried to pass the truck in a no-passing zone, the truck started to turn west onto Sycamore Street. That’s when the motorcycle struck the trailer.

Rick died at the scene, and Johnson and Riggs were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they are investigating the crash and are waiting on the results of toxicology tests.

