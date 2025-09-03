Investigators: Autistic Man Beaten in Hammond Last Month, Attacker Found and Charged

Listen Live
Autistic Man Beaten in Hammond Last Month, Charges Filed

Autistic Man Beaten in Hammond Last Month, Attacker Found and Charged

Published on September 3, 2025

HAMMOND, Ind.–Charges have been filed in the beating of an autistic man in Hammond.

Scott Lindsey was attacked while riding his bike through a park last month and he lost several teeth as a result.

Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old suspect named Keshaun Brooks. Brooks was arrested Sunday on felony battery charges. They are crediting license plate readers as a tool to help them successfully find Brooks.

They also believe a group of kids were taunting Lindsey while he was being beaten.

Lindsey has said that the group of people who attacked and taunted him were accusing him of following them too closely, but he says all he was doing trying to go home after finishing his shift at a grocery store. He’s worked there for 14 years.

He went over to get a drink of water at a fountain, which is where he got jumped.

Lindsey’s family says the dental work to repair the damage done to his mouth will be costly.

