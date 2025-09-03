MSD Lawrence Township, to Provide Water Safety Lessons
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, IN – The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is launching a new initiative aimed at saving children’s lives.
In partnership with the Lawrence Swim Team, Operation Water Safety will provide free swim and water safety lessons to every fourth-grade student in the district.
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1 to 4 and a top cause for older youth. The new program is designed to close a critical safety gap, ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have the knowledge and skills to stay safe around water.
This community-wide investment addresses the disparity in swimming ability and access to lessons across different income and racial groups.
By bringing hands-on instruction directly into schools, the initiative gives families peace of mind knowing their children are prepared for summer activities near pools, lakes, and rivers.
The program also aligns with the district’s commitment to proactive public safety and prevention.
MSD Lawrence Township, to Provide Water Safety Lessons was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center