Lifestyle

No Little Scriptures | Faith Walk

Published on September 10, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
In today’s “Faith Walk” on Get Up! Mornings, Erica Campbell shared a powerful message: there are no “little scriptures.” Every part of God’s Word, no matter how familiar, is packed with life-changing power.

Erica began by reciting the well-known Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.” She urged listeners not to let the enemy diminish its impact simply because it’s famous. Each line holds a profound promise. “He makes me lie down in green pastures” isn’t just a poetic phrase; it’s a declaration that God desires for us to have rest and refreshment. The entire psalm is a source of immense comfort and strength, from promising guidance in righteousness to preparing a table in the presence of our enemies.

To illustrate how digging deeper reveals greater power, Erica referenced the story of the woman with the issue of blood. Her act of faith was more than just pushing through a crowd. In that cultural context, women were not even supposed to be in such close proximity to the Messiah. Her determination to press through was a radical act of faith, making the miracle even more profound.

The key takeaway is to never underestimate any part of the Bible. Whether it’s a famous verse like “I can do all things through Christ” or a short one like “Jesus wept,” there is deep meaning to uncover. By studying the Word, exploring its context, and asking God to reveal new insights, we can unlock its full potential. The Word of God is a dynamic, living force. When we believe it, declare it, and live by it, we connect with a divine power that can truly transform our lives from the inside out.

