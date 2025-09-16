Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Life’s hardest seasons often feel like setbacks, but Dr. Dale Hobson believes they’re actually setups for something greater. The minister, author, and pastor of Evangelism and Security at Calvary Worship Center stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk with Mr. Griff about his new book, The Pit: Purpose in Transition.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dr. Hobson explained that many people view “the pit” as a place of despair or punishment, but his perspective is different. “Every hard season that you go through is preparation for greatness,” he said. “God always chases the greater version of all of us.” His book, he noted, is a motivational guide that encourages readers to embrace difficulties as training grounds for the next level of their purpose.

One of the key themes Hobson explores is learning to recognize God’s hand, even in moments of silence. He acknowledged that it can be incredibly difficult to remain faithful when God feels distant. “That season of obscurity is where God is building security in you,” he explained. “It’s in those times that He needs you to really trust Him, because He’s strengthening you in His power.”

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To help people stay grounded during those challenging times, Hobson offered practical advice. He stressed the importance of staying connected to scripture, surrounding yourself with others who have overcome obstacles, and remaining in prayer and worship. “Hearing testimonies from people who’ve made it through can motivate and push you forward,” he said. “Stay in the Word, stay in worship, and stay informed. Those things empower your spirit.”

Hobson also touched on another theme from his book: delays are not denials. He shared a personal story about being offered an opportunity for worldwide ministry ten years ago, but feeling led by God to turn it down. “The Lord said, ‘Don’t do it. I’ll be your PR. Your private relationship with Me will bring your public recognition,’” Hobson recalled. Though it was a painful wait, he now understands the timing was necessary. “The delay wasn’t punishment. It was God saying, ‘You’re not ready yet. Let Me work on the greater version of you.’”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

For Hobson, those years of waiting revealed an important truth: talent can open doors, but timing is what keeps them open. “You can have a gift and still not be ready for the shift,” he emphasized.

With The Pit: Purpose in Transition, Dr. Hobson hopes to inspire readers to view their struggles differently. Instead of seeing obstacles as the end, he encourages people to see them as part of the process of becoming who they were meant to be.

The book is available now on Amazon, and Dr. Hobson says he hopes it will motivate people to live, grow, and fight through life’s most difficult transitions with faith and determination.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Dr. Dale Hobson Talks Finding Purpose in Life’s Delays and Struggles was originally published on getuperica.com