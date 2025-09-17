Listen Live
Faith, Law, and Community with Judge Melodee Armstrong

Published on September 17, 2025

Judge Melodee Armstrong Guest Graphic GUMEC
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Legal expert Judge Melodee Armstrong returned to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to provide her trusted perspective on several pressing legal matters affecting our community. With her signature blend of wisdom and clarity, she broke down complex issues, reminding us where to place our hope.

The conversation began with the economic pressures many are facing. Judge Armstrong explained the ongoing legal battle between businesses and the White House over tariffs. Despite some initial favorable rulings for businesses, the administration has appealed, meaning the high prices may continue for now. She noted that oral arguments are scheduled for November, right before the holiday season, a critical time for family budgets.


 

Next, the discussion turned to those ubiquitous prescription drug ads. We often see happy people on screen while a long list of frightening side effects is read aloud. Judge Armstrong shared that while there’s a push for more transparency, significant changes face challenges. The First Amendment protects these ads, and forcing longer, more detailed commercials could have an unexpected ripple effect, potentially impacting media revenue and the shows we love. It’s a complicated issue to watch.

The most powerful moment came when Judge Armstrong discussed a recent Supreme Court ruling on police stops. In the case of Ashton Barnes, who was tragically killed during a traffic stop, a lower court had focused only on the final two seconds of the encounter. However, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected that narrow view. In a moment she described as a “kumbaya moment,” the justices ruled that the “totality of circumstances” must be considered. This landmark decision encourages a more complete review of police conduct and offers a prayerful hope for a reduction in police shootings, aligning with the recent drops in crime. It serves as a powerful reminder that even in our legal system, a broader, more reasonable perspective can prevail, bringing a measure of hope for justice.

