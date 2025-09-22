Listen Live
Local

ACLU Suing Ball State Over Social Media Post Firing

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ball State University entrance sign.
Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MUNCIE, Ind. — The ACLU has filed a lawsuit the president of Ball State University for firing an employee last Wednesday over a private social media post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Suzanne Swierc worked at Ball State for two years as the Director of Health Promotion and Advocacy with the Division of Student Affairs.

In her post from September 10, which was when Kirk was killed, Swierc expressed that while Kirk’s death was a tragedy and she prayed for his family, she also felt it was a “reflection of the violence, fear, and hatred he sowed. She also wrote that she could not be friends with anyone who considered him a “wonderful person.”

Although Swierc’s Facebook page was set to be private, an image on her post, along with her work information, was submitted to a public online portal managed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. From there, the post circulated widely on social media, leading to threats and harassment directed at Swierc.

According to the lawsuit, Ball State staff members met with Swierc and fired her, saying her post was “inconsistent with the distinctive nature and trust” of her leadership role and caused significant disruption on campus. However, the lawsuit argues that her termination was a violation of her First Amendment rights to free speech as a private citizen.

“People do not forfeit their First Amendment rights when they are hired by government institutions. Public employees are free to speak on matters of public concern, so long as they are speaking as private citizens, Stevie Pactor, a senior attorney for the ACLU of Indiana, said. “Swierc’s Facebook post clearly meets these criteria, and her termination was unconstitutional.”

The university confirmed Swierc’s termination, citing a federal ruling that allows schools to take action when an employee’s speech disrupts operations. However, the lawsuit says the Facebook post was the sole reason for her firing and that she was not allowed to have an attorney present at her termination meeting.

ACLU Suing Ball State Over Social Media Post Firing  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Navigating Open Enrollment for 2024 – Presented by Eskenazi Health for 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close