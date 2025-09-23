Listen Live
Local

USA Gymnastics Chooses Noblesville for New Center

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Noblesville Training & Wellness Center
Source: USA Gymnastics / USA Gymnastics

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — USA Gymnastics has chosen Noblesville for its brand-new headquarters and a major training and wellness center.

The organization, which is based in downtown Indianapolis, picked Noblesville after looking at more than a dozen proposals from cities all over the country.

The new facility is going to be built in the city’s Innovation Mile district, that huge area dedicated to sports and business development, which is also home to the Noblesville Boom, the Pacers’ G League team.

The plan is for this new center to be a real hub for the sport, hosting everything from youth development programs to National Team training camps.

“The city is an incredibly enthusiastic and supportive partner as we look to develop a facility that is the heart and hub for the sport of gymnastics in this country,” Li Li Leung, the CEO of USA Gymnastics, said.

Now they do have a big fundraising campaign to get this built, and how much they raise will determine the final size of the project. However, the goal is to break ground in the spring of 2026 and have the whole thing finished by 2028.

“The new Training and Wellness Center will not only train Olympic level athletes, but host community focused events to develop young gymnasts. We look forward to this facility fostering growth among the sport by investing in the training facility to equip athletes with the tools and training needed to compete on the global scale,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

USA Gymnastics Chooses Noblesville for New Center  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close