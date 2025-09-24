Listen Live
Entertainment

Mike Epps Hires P.I.

Mike Epps Hires P.I. to Track Down Instagram Troll

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Epps recently shared a story that has everyone talking. The actor and comedian revealed that he got so tired of a persistent social media troll on Instagram that he actually hired a private investigator to find out who was behind the negative comments.

But here’s the twist—when the truth came out, it wasn’t a grown hater at all. It was a 12-year-old kid hiding behind the screen. Epps told streamer Kai Cenat that he was ready to confront the person until he realized the situation was far less threatening than he had imagined. This experience serves as a reminder that sometimes the trolls online aren’t who we think they are.

While social media can be a great way to connect with fans, it also opens the door to criticism and negativity. For someone like Mike Epps, who puts himself out there daily for entertainment, dealing with trolls is part of the territory. His story highlights the extreme measures some public figures might take when negativity crosses a line, but it also shows the importance of pausing before reacting.

Ultimately, this encounter ended with humor and perspective. Instead of escalating the situation, Epps gained a story to share and a lesson about the realities of the digital world. It’s a lighthearted reminder that not every online comment is worth confronting, and sometimes the loudest voices are just kids playing online.

Mike Epps Hires P.I. to Track Down Instagram Troll  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close