2028 Women’s Final Four Coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

Published on September 30, 2025

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Source: C. Morgan Engel / Getty

Big news for basketball fans in Indy—the NCAA has officially announced that the 2028 Women’s Final Four will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The move is all about growth, fan access, and giving women’s basketball the bigger stage it deserves.

Normally held in arenas with around 18,000 seats, the shift to Lucas Oil boosts capacity by nearly 13,000 more seats, creating an electric opportunity for even more fans to experience the energy of March Madness live.

While the stadium can hold up to 70,000 for football, the Final Four setup will use about half the building, giving the event an intimate yet massive atmosphere.

The decision came after the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee reviewed the sport’s rapid rise in popularity and demand. Alongside this announcement, the committee confirmed it will maintain the current format: schools hosting the first and second rounds on their campuses before shifting to regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

That format is overwhelmingly backed by the game’s insiders, with a survey showing 85% of ADs, coaches, and officials prefer the setup.

Indy has long been a hub for hoops—and come 2028, women’s basketball will take center stage.

Source: ESPN

2028 Women’s Final Four Coming to Lucas Oil Stadium  was originally published on hot1009.com

