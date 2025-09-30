Listen Live
Kirk Franklin Releases Anticipated Viral New Single "ABLE"

Kirk Franklin Releases Anticipated Viral New Single “ABLE”

Published on September 30, 2025

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Kirk Franklin returns with “Able,” a powerful anthem anchored in rich melodies, a timeless message. This song is a declaration of faith that no matter the challenge, God is still ABLE.

Kirk Franklin shares, “‘Able’ is a celebration of God’s faithfulness. Sometimes we get so caught up in what we’re waiting on, that we forget to thank Him for what He’s already done. This song is a reminder that He’s still providing, still healing, still making a way, no matter what it looks like. I pray it lifts your spirit the same way it lifted mine while writing it.”

“ABLE” is available for streaming and purchase now.

was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Praise Indy

