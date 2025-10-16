Listen Live
Lifestyle

Transform Your Thinking, Transform Your Life | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Transform Your Thinking, Transform Your Life

Great thinkers throughout history agree on the fact that success is a direct result of your thinking.  Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, If you think in negative terms, you will get negative results.  Yet if you think in positive terms, you will get positive results.  Ralph Waldo Emerson said, A man is what he thinks about all day long.  And Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motors, said, If you think you can or think you can’t either way, you’re right.  And finally, Jesus, the greatest positive thinker of all time said, if you can just believe, all things are possible to those who believe. 

Folks, you can if you think you can.  As a man thinks, so as he is.  Think big, act big, and do it today, and it’ll change your future. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Transform Your Thinking, Transform Your Life | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health

Wellness

BSwift’s Guys Guide With City of Indianapolis Chief Diversity & Equity Officer Benjamin Tapper

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close