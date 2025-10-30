Ask for Advice | Dr. Willie Jolley

Listen Live
October 30, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Ask for Advice”

 

Today I’m here to give you some ideas to help you turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks.  Look, I want to tell you that it is important that one of the keys to success is to ask questions to figure out what are the best options for yourself and what your best way of going.  And one amazing way to do this is ask yourself for advice.  Think about it.  If a friend came up to you and said, hey, give me some good advice on this situation, that situation, you’d give them the best advice, your best thinking at that moment.  Well, I want you to do the same for yourself.   

Ask yourself, what should I do right now?  What would you do if you were me?  Then be willing to ask the advice of those who respect.  Scripture says that there’s safety in a multitude of counselors.  And then remember the Lord told you to do.  Ask and you shall receive.  Seek and ye shall find.  Knock and the door will be open to you.  So keep asking and you will be amazed at the answers and the opportunities and possibilities come your way. 

