2 Federal Judges Rule Trump Administration Must Continue To Fund SNAP Amid Government Shutdown

The Trump administration must dig deep into contingency funds it previously claimed could not be used to keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funded during the ongoing government shutdown, two separate federal judges ruled on Friday.

ABC7 reports that the “rulings came a day before the U.S. Department of Agriculture planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown.”

It costs around $8 billion per month to fund SNAP nationally, according to ABC. In fiscal year 2024, it cost about $100.3 billion to fund SNAP, which amounts to 1.5% (that’s one point 5 percent for the people who will try to argue that the number is larger) of all federal spending. It’s a program that 1 in 8 Americans participates in, with 39% of recipients being children, 20% being elderly, and 10% being nonelderly individuals with disabilities.

From ABC:

Democratic state attorneys general or governors from 25 states, as well as the District of Columbia, challenged the plan to pause the program, contending that the administration has a legal obligation to keep it running in their jurisdictions.

The administration said it wasn’t allowed to use a contingency fund with about $5 billion in it for the program, which reversed a USDA plan from before the shutdown that said money would be tapped to keep SNAP running. The Democratic officials argued that not only could that money be used, it must be. They also said a separate fund with around $23 billion is available for the cause.

A federal judge in Rhode Island ruled from a bench that the program must be funded using at least the contingency funds – and asked for an update on progress by Monday.

A Massachusetts-based judge also gave the administration until Monday to say whether it would partially pay for the benefits for November with contingency money or fund them fully with additional funds

This should be considered a win for the good guys, but we are talking about the Trump administration, and as we all know, that administration does not always operate in good faith, so it’s safe to assume that even with the order coming from two judges, it’s highly likely the administration will stand ten toes down on inordinate cruelty instead of the right side of history.

And, as ABC notes, the administration will likely appeal both decisions.

In the meantime, should the administration comply, there is no indication when funds would be available on the SNAP debit cards.

In summation, kind of a big court victory, but bittersweet because of who it applies to.

In Trump’s America, the only certain thing is the innate cruelty of him and his people.

