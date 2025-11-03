Listen Live
Lifestyle

Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present

Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present”

I want to talk to you about how to achieve great things in your life. I was recently invited to be one of the speakers on the International Legends Summit. It was a virtual event and I was not scheduled to speak until the end of the day. Yet I knew that some of the speakers who were on earlier would be giving life changing thoughts. So I listen all day because I wanted to hear those thoughts from some of the greatest speakers on the planet.  My good friend Les Brown, was one of the speakers and he said something that was so powerful. He said if you want to achieve great things, you must dream big dreams and then make a commitment to make those dreams a reality. You then you have to make a commitment to your commitment. Then you must add hope because hope in the future gives you power in the present. 

Today I want to encourage you to dream big dreams and then make a commitment to your commitment and then stay in hope and then go to work and make those commitment to make those dreams into reality. And don’t stop because you have potential for great things Dream work, commit and never give up. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Hope in The Present Will Give You Power In the Present | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close