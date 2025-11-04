Listen Live
News

D'Angelo Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia

The going home ceremony for Richmond, Va. singer and songwriter D'Angelo was held on November 1 in his hometown.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits
2012 Essence Music Festival - Day 1

D’Angelo was laid to rest over the weekend at a private memorial service in his hometown of Richmond, Va., and the service was reportedly well-attended by many of his famous past collaborators and friends. D’Angelo’s service was also said to be a star-studded affair as mourners gathered to honor the life of the talented singer and songwriter.

TMZ shared in its reporting that some of the famous attendees of D’Angelo’s homegoing ceremony included John Mayer, H.E.R., DJ Premier, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and more. Stevie Wonder was also in attendance and performed a song in tribute to the artist born Michael Archer.

Along with Wonder, there were performances from Archer’s former bands, The Soultronics and The Vanguard, the former of which featured James Poyser, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the late Roy Hargrove, and the late Charles “Spanky” Alford.

Dr. Jamal Bryant delivered a video message, and President Barack Obama sent a letter to the family that was read at the ceremony.

D’Angelo died after battling pancreatic cancer on October 14 at the age of 51.

Photo: Getty

D’Angelo Fondly Remembered During Star-Studded Funeral In Virginia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Sports

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Covid, FLus RSV and You for Inspire you graphic with Tina Cosby
Inspire U

Cold, Flu, and You: Expert Advice for Staying Well: Hosted by Tina Cosby

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Gallery: Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, & More Stars Who Ate At The Academy Museum Gala Red Carpet

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close