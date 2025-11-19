Listen Live
Indiana National Guard to Send Soldiers to D.C.

At the request of the D.C. National Guard, the Indiana Guard will be sending about 300 soldiers to the nation's capital in December to help with a federal safety mission.

Published on November 19, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana National Guard announced on Wednesday that they will be sending about 300 soldiers to Washington D.C. to help increase safety in the nation’s capital.

The move comes at the request of the D.C. National Guard and was authorized by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun.

“Hoosiers are proud of our Guardsmen, who are well-trained and fully prepared for this mission,” Gov. Braun said. “We are grateful for their service and support in our nation’s capital.”

Starting in December, Indiana Guardsmen will support civilian agencies and local law enforcement in D.C. to reduce crime and minimize property damage. Soldiers will be replacing those from other states who have been stationed there since August.

“National Guard soldiers and airmen are uniquely qualified to help in these types of situations,” said Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, Indiana National Guard adjutant general. “Our Hoosier Guardsmen regularly prepare, train and work side-by-side with civilian first responders, and our Guardsmen are ready for this mission as well.”

Most soldiers will come from units based in Bloomington and Gary. To fully prepare for the mission, Guard soldiers will first conduct training at Camp Atterbury before heading to D.C. early next month. The mission isn’t expected to last longer than four months.

Current image: Indiana National Guard logo.

Indiana National Guard to Send Soldiers to D.C. was originally published on wibc.com

