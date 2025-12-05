Source: Dragos Condrea / Getty

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement agencies are alerting folks about the ways scammers are trying to get money from you this holiday season.

In Grant County, the sheriff’s office has already reported tens of thousands of dollars stolen from area residents by people pretending to be deputies. In one instance, a scammer would impersonate a deputy and call someone with a fake Grant County Sheriff’s Office number showing on caller ID.

Lt. Matt Ogden with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department told WISH-TV that law enforcement is never going to call someone and ask to be paid over the phone or through a particular payment service.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“They will never do that,” Lt. Ogden said. “These scammers rely on high pressure and fear to get you to turn your money over.”

The sheriff’s office said scammers are also looking up people who’ve been arrested recently and then calling their family members, claiming that if they are paid over the phone, the person locked up can be released. Another tactic used by scammers nationwide is when they call someone and demand money because that person supposedly failed to appear for jury duty.

“Contact your local law enforcement if you’re not sure,” Ogden added. “If they use a phone number that seems to be from a local law enforcement, hang up and call local enforcement.”

These thieves also prefer to get money through alternative payment methods like Bitcoin ATMs or gift cards, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has also issued an alert on scammers pretending to be law enforcement.

Watch Out for Phone Scams This Holiday Season was originally published on wibc.com