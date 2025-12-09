MLK Day and Juneteenth Replaced by Trump’s Birthday

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

The National Park Service’s recent decision to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its list of free admission days while adding Flag Day, Constitution Day, and even President Donald Trump’s birthday has stirred conversation across the country. What once were days that honored freedom, civil rights, and the ongoing journey toward equality have now been replaced with politically charged observances. And with entrance fees still applying to foreign visitors, the shift feels far from neutral. It reflects a growing national climate where diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are being quietly rolled back. For many believers, this moment is more than political. It feels prophetic.

Scripture warns us that in the last days we will see a rise in division, confusion, and the rewriting of moral and historical foundations. Second Timothy chapter three tells us that in the end times people will turn away from truth and reject what promotes righteousness, unity, and justice. Removing days that honor the struggle for freedom and equality and replacing them with days connected to political symbolism lines up with an era where truth becomes distorted and distractions take the place of justice.

Jesus also cautioned in Matthew chapter twenty four that the last days would be marked by nation rising against nation and hearts growing cold. Moments like this may seem small, but they point to a larger pattern, systems shifting away from honoring what brings people together and instead elevating what divides.

So what are we as believers called to do?

The Bible is clear.

✔ Stay watchful. Be sober, be vigilant. 1 Peter 5:8.

✔ Stand for righteousness. Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Proverbs 31:8

✔ Stay grounded in truth. When culture shifts, the Word of God remains steady.

✔ Love one another boldly. Even when the world grows cold, we are called to reflect Christ.

This change by the National Park Service is more than a calendar update. It is a reminder that we are living in a time where values are being reshaped right before our eyes. And as these shifts continue, believers must stay alert, rooted, prayerful, and committed to being light in the midst of pure, true,a disgusting darkness.

