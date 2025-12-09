‘Bel-Air’ Finale Features Surprise OG Cast Member From ‘Fresh Prince’ [Spoilers]

Source: Variety / Getty

After four seasons of Peacock’s reimagined drama of the popular 90s series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show has finally come to a close with an iconic cameo to close it out.

The final episodes of Bel-Air premiered late afternoon on Monday, Dec. 9. And while the series concluded in a happy, well-wrapped note, there are still several happy surprises that are in store for viewers and fans of the original show.

It was announced before the final series premiere that guest stars included Snoop Dogg, Tyra Banks and Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv in the original series. Several other original cast members from the Fresh Prince also guest-starred in the series, including Daphne Reid, who played the second, recast Aunt Viv and Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks. Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Will’s mom, Vy Smith, in the OG series and Joseph Marcell, who played the original Geoffrey.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The remake brought in as many stars from the original series as possible; however, there was one original guest star that we didn’t quite have on the Bel-Air season finale bingo card. In the final episode, where Will (played by Jabari Banks) is headed back to Philadelphia after getting accepted into the University of Pennsylvania for its Business program, he is overlooking the city, reminiscing on his time in Bel-Air and how far he’s come. In this moment, he gets a surprise visit from a stranger that Fresh Prince fans know and love— Will Smith.

Smith, who played his original namesake in the 1990s sitcom, gives words of wisdom to the new, reimagined character in the final moments of the series.

This is a full-circle moment for those who grew up and enjoyed the original series, and for the real Will Smith, who began his acting career on the beloved sitcom that premiered in 1990 and ran for six full seasons. It has been 35 years since he first played that role and went on to become a star, acting in several movies, producing, continuing his music career and even going on to win an Oscar and multiple Grammy awards.

Smith’s appearance in the show can be interpreted as him giving his younger self advice, but either way, the surprise cameo, along with the heartfelt speech left several fans full of nostalgia and satisfied with saying goodbye to a well-done series for nearly a second time.

All four seasons of Bel-Air are available to stream on Peacock.

‘Bel-Air’ Finale Features Surprise OG Cast Member From ‘Fresh Prince’ [Spoilers] was originally published on hiphopnc.com