Person Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed on Indy’s northwest side early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3900 Bonn Drive at around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released as IMPD investigates the incident.

