INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect connected to a fatal shooting in the Camby neighborhood on Indy’s southwest side on Tuesday has been arrested.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers first responded to a report of a person shot in the 8700 block of Blooming Grove Drive at around 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday. IMPD said the victim died at the scene.

About an hour later, IMPD said in a social media post that a suspect tied to the shooting had been taken into custody. Officers used drones and K9s to help locate the suspect.

IMPD also said the area of the shooting is expected to have a large police presence for the next few hours while detectives investigate.

“Anyone with any information or who may have video footage is asked to come forward and speak with detectives,” IMPD stated.

IMPD can be reached at (317) 327-3811. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side was originally published on wibc.com