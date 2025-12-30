Indiana Lt. Gov. Criticizes Out-of-State Abortion Billboard

Source: WIBC Radio / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A billboard along West 10th Street on Indianapolis’ west side advertising abortion services in Illinois has sparked criticism from Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who says the promotion runs counter to Indiana law and values, even if it is currently legal.

The billboard, located near a Fazoli’s restaurant, promotes abortion services available across state lines. Abortion has been largely banned in Indiana since 2022, when the General Assembly passed one of the nation’s first abortion bans following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Beckwith said Indiana has made its position on abortion clear.

“Indiana is a pro-life state,” Beckwith said in an interview with WIBC Radio. “Our legislature did a great job leading up to the overturning of Roe and then acted quickly afterward. We’ve made it very clear where Hoosiers stand.”

While Beckwith said he believes abortion advertising should not be allowed in Indiana, he acknowledged that the billboard appears to fall under protections tied to interstate commerce.

“I think the holdup has to do with the interstate commerce clause,” Beckwith said, calling it a loophole that currently allows abortion providers in other states to advertise in Indiana, even though the procedure is illegal in the state.

Earlier this year, Indiana lawmakers passed legislation banning marijuana advertising, despite marijuana being legal in neighboring states. Beckwith said abortion advertising should be treated the same way.

“If Indiana can ban marijuana advertising because it’s illegal here, abortion advertising should have the same application,” he said. “I would argue abortion advertising is far worse.”

Beckwith also urged Hoosiers to contact their lawmakers and push for legislation that would prohibit abortion advertising statewide.

“I think we need to be calling our representatives and senators and saying, ‘Let’s ban abortion advertising now too,’” he said.

The billboard is not illegal under current Indiana law, and state officials have not announced any enforcement action related to it. Any change would require legislative approval and could face legal challenges tied to federal interstate commerce protections.

Indiana Lt. Gov. Criticizes Out-of-State Abortion Billboard was originally published on wibc.com