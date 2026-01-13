Butler University Gets $1.25M Grant for New Deaf Education Master’s

Source: (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is set to become a national leader in deaf education following a $1.25 million federal grant to launch a new Master of Arts (MA) program.

The funding, awarded by the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP), will support the program’s debut in fall 2026, directly addressing a critical nationwide shortage of specialized educators.

The program arrives at a pivotal moment for the field. Following the planned closure of Fontbonne University in 2025—which had spearheaded deaf education for over 60 years—Butler has committed to preserving and expanding this vital academic legacy.

The new MA in Deaf Education will be housed within Butler’s College of Communication, in collaboration with the College of Education. Unlike many general programs, Butler’s curriculum will focus specifically on Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) approaches.

“Families are at the heart of everything we do,” said Jenna Voss, Program Director of Deaf Education. “Our program is grounded in the belief that strong family partnerships drive the most meaningful language and learning outcomes. Our graduates will listen, collaborate, and honor the goals families hold for their child’s future.”

The program is designed as an online, synchronous degree to reach educators across the country, particularly in the 20 states that currently offer no deaf education preparation programs. According to the American Association for Employment in Education, deaf education is currently facing a “considerable shortage.” Only 51 programs exist nationwide and only 5 graduate programs (including Butler’s) offer a specific focus on listening and spoken language.

The $1.25 million OSEP grant, titled Project PREP, will provide:

Full scholarships for an initial cohort of 10–12 graduate students.

Professional development and mentorship.

Interdisciplinary training between speech-language pathology and school counseling.

To ensure students receive world-class clinical experience, Butler has joined the OPTION Schools network. A key local partner, St. Joseph Hearing + Speech, will provide field placements in Indianapolis and St. Louis, offering students hands-on experience in teletherapy, preschool settings, and early intervention.

Graduates will be eligible for licensure through the Indiana Department of Education and will be prepared to fill high-demand roles as Teachers of the Deaf and early interventionists.

Prospective students interested in joining the inaugural Fall 2026 cohort can find application details and scholarship information on the Butler MA in Deaf Education website.

