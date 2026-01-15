Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

City of Bloomington Temporarily Names Pond After Indiana Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds

In a playful and spirited move, the City of Bloomington has temporarily renamed the retention pond at Miller-Showers Park as “D’Angelo’s Pond” in honor of Indiana University’s All-American cornerback, D’Angelo Ponds.

The decision comes as the Hoosiers prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship, with the city rallying behind the team’s success.

The tribute was inspired by Ponds’ standout performance in the Peach Bowl, where he intercepted the opening pass and returned it for a touchdown, igniting a social media campaign to recognize his contributions.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson embraced the idea, calling it “peak Bloomington” and a reflection of the city’s communal and whimsical spirit.

While the name is honorary and temporary, the gesture has captured the hearts of fans and residents alike.

The retention pond, known for its sustainable design and stormwater management, now serves as a symbol of the Hoosiers’ resilience and teamwork.

As Bloomington gears up for the championship game, the city encourages fans to share their excitement on social media, celebrating both the team and the unique tribute to one of its star players.

City Of Bloomington Temporarily Names Pond After Indiana Cornerback D’Angelo Ponds was originally published on 1075thefan.com