Fishers Police: Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Now “Endangered”

Source: Buzzbee Family / Buzzbee Family

FISHERS, Ind. — The search for a missing Fishers teenager continues.

According to the Fishers Police Department, 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee, a student at Hamilton Southeastern High School, is now considered endangered. While investigators say she originally left her house willingly with a plan, they now believe she did not act alone. Being classified as endangered means police believe she may be at risk of harm and might not be able to return home on her own.

“She left her house either the night of January 5th or in the early morning hours of January 6th,” the Fishers Police Department said Tuesday. “Hailey left her house willingly and with a plan, which categorized her as a runaway.”

Police say they are grateful for the community’s help as the investigation expands. “We have received numerous tips, and together, FPD, state, and federal partners have investigated every single one,” the department stated.

Hailey was last seen in the Enclave at Vermillion neighborhood. She was wearing a white blouse, grey jeans, and a black puffer jacket, and she was carrying a pink Vera Bradley duffel bag.

Officers urge the public to continue sharing her photo and to report any information, no matter how small, to the department at 317-773-1282 or by calling 911.

