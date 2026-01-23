Keyla Richardson Talks New Single and Her American Idol Journey

Richardson's new single 'Joy in the Morning' reflects personal growth and positivity

Gospel artist Keyla Richardson stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share exciting updates about her music, her faith, and her next big step on a national stage. During the uplifting conversation, Richardson introduced her brand-new single, “Joy in the Morning,” and opened up about how the song reflects her personal growth and current season in life.

Richardson’s latest release is inspired by Psalms 30:5, a familiar scripture that reminds believers that even though hardship may last for a night, joy eventually arrives with the morning. For her, that message couldn’t be more timely. She explained that the song is meant to encourage listeners who may be feeling discouraged or overwhelmed by everything happening in the world. While life comes with ups and downs, Richardson wants people to remember that tough moments don’t last forever and brighter days are ahead.

Erica Campbell praised Richardson’s powerful voice, calling her a natural singer who delivers with both strength and emotion. The conversation also touched on Richardson’s growing catalog of gospel music, including fan favorites like “So Good” and “Prayer Will Change Things.” When asked how “Joy in the Morning” reflects where she is right now, Richardson shared that she’s in a healthy and positive place mentally and spiritually. She described the season as one marked by maturity, growth, and clarity, which is why the song resonates so deeply with her.

The interview also highlighted Richardson’s expanding presence in the entertainment world. Many listeners first met her during her appearance on Sunday Best, where she made a strong impression with her vocal ability and stage presence. Now, she’s preparing to be seen by an even larger audience after recently auditioning for American Idol.

Although she kept details about her audition under wraps, Richardson shared that stepping into the American Idol space felt natural and empowering. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent her faith on such a big platform and encouraged viewers to tune in to see what God is doing through this new chapter. Her excitement was matched by the show’s hosts, who congratulated her and voiced their support for her journey.

Richardson also took time to thank her supporters and asked fans to continue backing her as the new season of American Idol premieres on Monday, January 26, on ABC. She emphasized how much encouragement from listeners means to her and invited everyone to be part of the moment.

For those wanting to stay connected, Richardson shared that fans can follow her on Facebook under Keyla Richardson and on Instagram at @iamkeylarichardson. She also encouraged listeners to stream and download “Joy in the Morning,” reminding everyone that the song carries a message of hope meant to uplift hearts and restore faith.

With new music, national television exposure, and a growing fan base, Keyla Richardson is stepping confidently into her next season — one filled with purpose, praise, and, as her latest single promises, joy.

