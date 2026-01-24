Source: Indiana men’s basketball / Indiana Men’s Basketball

PISCATAWAY, NJ.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (13-7, 4-5 in the Big Ten) needed a win. They got it Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena by thrashing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-11, 2-6 in the Big Ten) 82-59.

Indiana never trailed and they ended the game by not letting Rutgers score a field goal over the final 5:53. It’s also the Hoosiers first win against Rutgers in Piscataway since the 2017-18 season. This win snapped a four-game losing streak for Indiana.

The Hoosiers shot 50% from the field and 43% from three-point range. They also outrebounded Rutgers 40-27 and dished out 15 assists on 30 made field goals.

The Hoosiers were led by Lamar Wilkerson with 27 points. He also had five rebounds while making 11 of 17 shots. Nick Dorn had 23 and Tucker DeVries tossed in 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.

Tariq Francis led the way for Rutgers with 28 points, but no other Rutgers player finished with more than 8 points.

Defensively, the Hoosiers had four steals and seven blocks. Four of those blocks were from Hoosier post player Sam Alexis He also had four points and 10 rebounds.

Next up for Indiana is 4th ranked Purdue Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. Tipoff for that game is at 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

Hoosiers End Losing Streak by Dominating Rutgers 82-59 was originally published on wibc.com