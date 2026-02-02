Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Grammys?
The 68th annual Grammys red carpet is officially underway at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are already emerging as stunning style standouts.
Seen on the scene was Coco Jones, who looked bangin’ in beige Kristina Kharlashkina…
as well as Tyla, who stepped out in a Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear look.
Fresh off a major milestone, Shaboozey arrived wearing Ralph Lauren and Bode following his first-ever Grammy win earlier in the day.
During the Premiere Ceremony, he picked up Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll for their collaboration “Amen,” before heading into the main ceremony celebrations.
As for Destiny’s Child chanteuse-turned-Broadway baddie Michelle Williams, she wore black-and-gold Jean-Louis Sabaji Fall/Winter 2024–25.
Another standout in black was Kehlani, who wowed in Valdrin Sahiti Fall/Winter 2025 couture.
As for Ari Lennox, she turned heads in a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown styled by Jeremy Haynes.
Easily one of the night’s biggest style standouts was Queen Latifah, who was styled by iconic stylist duo Wayman & Micah and accessorized in bold, sculptural jewelry by award-winning designer Alexis Bittar.
An official press release reports that her look featured the designer’s Brut Mosaic Collar, Solanales Crystal Woven Collar, Lucite Brutalist Ripple Clip Earrings, Solanales Crystal Orbiting Ring, Solanales Crystal Coiled Pebble Ring, and Brut Gold Embossed Cuffs.
Virginia Beach was well represented at the 2026 Grammys.
The Clipse and Pharrell hit the red carpet in ’80s-style pale pink suits.
Also seen on the scene was double Grammy winner Doechii.
The Alligator Princess wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown with an extravagant train after racking up another Grammy, this time for Best Music Video for “Anxiety.”
